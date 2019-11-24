Laurens, South Carolina

Margaret Nash Cain, age 96, of 1013 Cain Road, and widow of John Moffett Cain, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Alvis Henry Nash. Margaret was a homemaker while her children were growing up and later retired from Union Carbide after 13 years of dedicated service. She was a caretaker with a servant’s heart who took care of both of her parents and her in-laws during their later years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Margaret was a faithful member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.

Surviving are her children, Richard Cain and wife Janice of Laurens, and Cynthia Goode and husband George of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Cain Lindholm and husband Will, Andrew Cain, Sarah Goode Miarka and husband Erich, and Stephen Goode; and great-grandchildren, Samuel Lindholm, Erin Lindholm, and Nash Cain.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm in the church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Richard Cain with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Richard Cain, 897 Cain Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.