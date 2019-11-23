PC football wins finale; volleyball season also ends

The 2019 seasons for both the Presbyterian College football and volleyball teams came to their conclusion within a span of hours on Saturday.

PC’s football team roared to life against St. Andrews, scoring their most points in a game since scoring 69 points in 2014, notching a 52-14 victory over the Knights at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton. The victory ends PC’s season with a record of 2-10.

Colby Campbell set a new Big South single-season record for tackles, notching 17 tackles on the day and finishing with 150 tackles on the season. Campbell broke the record previously set by Quinn Backus of Coastal Carolina in 2013.

Campbell also had 11 solo tackles and three sacks, each of which broke program records for the Division-I era.

Wide receiver Keith Pearson had 10 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns and, in the process, set a new program D-I record for receptions in a season. Pearson ended the season with 70 receptions.

Quarterback Tyler Huff threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown on the ground. Zola Davis added 103 yards rushing and a touchdown, and teammate Jarius Jeter had 99 yards and two TDs rushing.

VOLLEYBALL: Presbyterian’s hopes for a trip to the Big South championship match came to an end when the Blue Hose lost in a three-set sweep against the top-seed, and host, Winthrop Eagles in Rock Hill. Set scores were 25-9, 25-22, 25-20.

PC had a tough day with its attack, registering 22 kills in 119 attempted attacks. The team had 23 errors in those attempts as well, finishing with a negative attack percentage (-.008).

Sierra Johnes had 13 set assists and 11 digs, while both Trinity Williams and Erin Eulitz had 10 digs.

PC finished the season with a record of 15-15.