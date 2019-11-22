PC women move to 3-2, hold off Charleston

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team gave the crowd in attendance for Friday’s Education Day Game at the Templeton Center plenty to smile after holding off a good challenge from the College of Charleston Cougars, winning 58-54, moving to 3-2 on the season in the process.

The loss dropped College of Charleston to fall to 4-3 on the season, ending the team’s four-game winning streak.

PC had a nine-point lead, 56-47, with 1:31 to go in regulation before the Cougars scored seven straight points to close within two, 56-54, with 22 seconds left. Trinity Johnson, who had a game-high 17 points, hit a pair of free throws with 16.2 seconds left to re-establish a four-point lead, and the Blue Hose held off Charleston’s last-second hopes to notch the victory.

Bria Gibbs added 15 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes, her third game of 10-plus points this season. Kacie Hall had seven points and a collegiate-high 10 rebounds. The 10 boards were good enough for game-high honors, and marked the first double-digit rebound game from a PC player this season.

PC visits Wofford Tuesday.