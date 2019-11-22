PC volleyball advances to Big South semis

The Presbyterian College volleyball team made quick work of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the Big South Tournament, advancing with a three-set, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 victory at Rock Hill.

With the victory the Blue Hose (15-14) advance to play top-seed, and host, Winthrop in Saturday’s semifinal. PC is the No. 4 seed in the tournament, while UNC Asheville was the No. 5 seed.

Trinity Williams led the Blue Hose with 16 kills and 10 cigs, while Erin Cooke had 14 set assists, nine kills, and six digs. Erin Eulitz had 15 digs and Sierra Jones added 25 set assists.

If PC were to defeat Winthrop in tomorrow’s semifinal, which begins at 4:30 p.m., it would advance to Sunday’s championship game. The winner of that game will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

All-Conference: The Blue Hose earned three spots on the All-Big South teams that were announced earlier this week. Seniors Erin Cooke and Erin Eulitz were named to the second team, and sophomore Trinity Williams was an honorable mention and was also named as a member of the All-Academic Team.

COLLEGE

Men’s basketball

Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57: In the first game of the Bobcat Invitational for the Blue Hose, Sacred Heart shot just above 50 percent from the field and pulled away to a victory in Hamden, Connecticut.

Koreem Ozier led five Sacred Heart players in double figures, scoring 21 points. E.J. Anosike (nine rebounds) and Aaron Clarke each added 14 points, while Jare’l Speilman had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

PC also had four players in double figures – J.C. Younger had 12 points to lead the team, Kody Shubert added 11 points, and both Cory Hightower and Michael Isler had 10 points.

PC (1-4) plays Quinnipiac Saturday night.

AREA FOOTBALL

Earlier this week: The Laurens 8-Under All-Star football team eliminated Fountain Inn Wednesday in the second round of the playoffs, winning 32-0.

Logan Bragg had 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while Dequavion Butler added 95 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Wilson had 35 yards and a TD, while Elias Littleton added a two-point conversion.

Laurens advanced to face host Easley on Tuesday.

The Laurens 10-Under All-Star team lost to Fountain Inn during its playoff game, 28-8 this week, 28-8. Lincoln Alexander had the team’s lone touchdown on a 40-yard run, with Damaijia Crooks scoring on a two-point conversion.

Elijah Cheeks finished with a team-high 60 rushing yards for Laurens.