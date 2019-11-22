Laurens, South Carolina

Annette King Walker, 85, formerly of Hilldale Drive and wife of the late William Ray Walker, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at NHC in Laurens.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late James Belton and Ollie Couch King. Retired from Monsanto, Mrs. Walker was a member of Lucas Ave. Baptist Church. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Mrs. Walker is survived by: her children, Jimmy Walker (Charlotte) of Laurens, Doug Walker (Becky) of Tennessee, and Tracy Walker of Clinton; grandchildren, Jennifer Clayton (James), Leslie Tallent (Patrick), Doug Walker (Beth), Amy Hawkins, and Lindsey Lawson; and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Larry Pitts. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

The family will be at the home of her son, 25505 Hwy. 221 N. Enoree, SC 29335.

Memorials may be made to Whitten Center Parents Club, C/O Marlene Woods, 304 Dixon St., Clinton, SC 29325.

