Thursday PMPA meeting offers solution for supplemental power discord

resolutions this week ahead of a Thursday morning, Nov. 21, meeting of the Piedmont Municipal Power Authority.

At issue is the supplemental power agreement that the 10 cities have previously abided by. Supplemental electric power is only needed on days which are particularly hot, and the electricity generated from the Catawba Nuclear Plant can’t keep up with demand.

On those days the additional power is purchased from Santee Cooper for all the PMPA cities which need it. But on Dec. 31, 2018, three of the cities, Rock Hill, Greer and Westminster, gave notice that they were pulling out of the supplemental power agreement effective Dec. 31, 2028, and it has left the other seven cities in a quandary as to whether or not they should also give notice.

“What you don’t want to be is the only city left if the other cities pull out,” Laurens Commission of Public Works General Manager John Young told Laurens City Council in open session Tuesday evening. The resolution, which council approved unanimously, gives Young the power to vote to stay or to make the move to pull out. But it would be a last resort, Young said.

“I hope we can all stick together on this,” Young said. “A lone city looking for supplemental power will be at a serious disadvantage compared to a group of cities, and costs would undoubtedly go up.”



But the other thing is, Young said, "currently we are supporting a South Carolina utility, and Santee Cooper is heavily committed to helping with economic development projects. Duke and Georgia Pacific are not going to be offering us economic development grants like Santee Cooper does."

While Laurens City Council’s discussion about the matter was all in open session at its regular November meeting, Clinton City Council used a special called meeting at 7:30 Wednesday morning and discussed the agenda item of “one legal matter relating to PMPA” in executive session. When council returned to open session, a motion for action was made by council member Meagan Walsh.

“I make a motion that we adopt a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of memorandum of understanding; and other matters thereunto,” Walsh read.

It was seconded and council voted to approve it unanimously.

Following the adjournment, Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said the discussion needed to be in executive session because it was a contractural matter, but that it did pertain to the PMPA supplemental sales agreement.

“All this does is it authorizes me to vote,” McLean said. “I get to make the decision of how I want to vote.”

McLean said the Memorandum of Understanding that is to be available at PMPA Thursday, Nov. 21, will be an opportunity to determine if any or all of the remaining seven cities are willing to stick with Santee Cooper at least for another year and work together to sort out issues. It’s also to prevent another scenario such as occurred literally the last day of the year in 2018, when Rock Hill, Greer and Westminster gave notice they’d be getting their supplemental power elsewhere starting in 2029.

“I asked PMPA to create a memorandum of understanding for the rest of the cities to sign that we agree to work on this and that you’re not going to pull out at the last minute and leave somebody holding the bag,” McLean said. “If all seven cities stay in it gives another year to work on the supplemental power agreement and nobody gets surprised at the last minute like we did last December.”