Former Raider nets SAC season award

Former Laurens Raiders’ running back Troy Dendy, now a back at Carson-Newman, was named the 2019 South Atlantic Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year by the conference Tuesday.

Dendy finished the 2019 season ninth in the conference in rushing, racking up 611 yards and six touchdowns. Dendy rushed for more than 100 yards in three games, including his highlight performance Nov. 9 against Limestone. In that game Dendy rushed 23 times for 200 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The 200-yard performance topped what had been his previous high for the year, 149 yards against UNC Pembroke, set on Oct. 5.

The Carson-Newman Eagles currently sit at 8-2 entering the first round of the Division II playoffs. The Eagles visit Bowie State Saturday afternoon. The game will be played in Bowie, Maryland.