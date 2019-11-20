Laurens, South Carolina

Emily Crowe Reid, age 98, and wife of the late Rev. Jack Mitchell Reid, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Inman, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robbie and Minnie Floyd Crowe. Mrs. Reid was a homemaker in addition to being a minister’s wife, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens.

Surviving are her children: Judy Reid Coleman of Greenville, Brian Thomas “Tom” Reid and wife Carolyn Baldwin Reid of Laurens; grandchildren, Brian Jonathan Reid, Leslie Reid Mattison and husband Travis Lee Mattison, Alicia Coleman Housman and husband Chris Housman, and Andrew James Coleman; eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by a sister, Eunice Crowe Wilbanks and a son-in-law, James Boyd “Jim” Coleman.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 pm, on Friday November 22, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson. A private burial will be held at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home of her son, 209 Sherwood Drive, Laurens, and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the service.

