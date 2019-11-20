CHS cross country teams place in top 20 at state

The Clinton cross country teams put a successful wrap on the 2019 season with a strong run at the SCHSL Class 3A meet in Camden Tuesday, with the boys finishing 14th and the girls taking 16th. Clinton’s boys scored 331 points, while the girls finished with 366 points.

Senior Zac Bagwell led Clinton’s boys with a time of 18 minutes, 1 second – a person-best that was good enough for 56th overall. Sophomore James Anderson finished in 58th (personal-best time of 18:04), senior Nick Perkins was 60th (personal-best 18:05), senior David Wilkie was 75th (personal-best 18:28), and freshman Keenan Dominick was 87th (18:49).

May River won the team title with 64 points.

In the girls’ meet, seventh-grader Elizabeth Reid led all the Clinton runners with a time of 21:28, good for 40th overall. Sophomore Dorothy Trent finished 50th with a personal-best time of 21:49, seventh-grader Gabi Carles also had a personal-best time of 23:16, senior Quiana Suber finished in 102nd (24:04), and seventh-grader Danielle Trent was 106th (24:13).

Seneca won the girls’ team title with 52 points.

COLLEGE

Basketball

Big South Tournament to move to Charlotte: The Big South Conference announced Tuesday that the 2021-23 basketball tournaments will move to the Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte.

Charlotte will be the first neutral-site host for the tournament since 2003, and the fifth in conference history. It will also be the first time since 2015 that the men’s and women’s tournaments will be at the same site.

Currently, the men’s tournament hosts the quarterfinals and semifinals at the No. 1 seed, with the highest seed remaining playing host in the championship game. The women’s tournament, starting last season, split the quarterfinals and semifinals between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds – which host two quarterfinal games and one semifinal game each.

The Bojangles’ Coliseum holds 8,600 seats and underwent a renovation in 2016, costing $16 million. Charlotte beat out Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Hampton, Virginia, as the potential host.