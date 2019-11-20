Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Beverly “Bunny” Mae Kelly, age 53 of 2511 Beaverdam Church Road passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Laurens County Hospice House.

She was a daughter of the late Billy Ray and Valerie Prather Craine, and step father Johnny Malpass of Mountville. She was formerly employed at National Healthcare of Laurens.

Mrs. Kelly is survived by her husband James Kelly of the home; her brothers, Marty R. Crain Sr. of Ware Shoals and Reggie Craine of Clinton; step brother, Shane Morgan of Waterloo; half-brother, Jason Craine of Hickory Tavern; adopted brother, Chad Malpass of Mountville; sister, Wanda Shockley of Mountville; step sister, Lynn Salcido of Hickory Tavern; nephew she thought of as a son, Hunter Holden; many nieces and nephews and mother to all.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with interment at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Wanda and Joe Shockley, 2818 Hwy 39 Mountville, SC 29370.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

