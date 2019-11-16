Mike Brock

Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Michael “Mike” James Brock, 51, of Highway 76 West, Honea Path, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Jimmy and Judy Bryant Brock of Ware Shoals. He was a former member of Harmony United Methodist Church. He was employed by the IT department of Jtekt of Greenville. He was formerly employed by the Torrington Company of Clinton. He was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and had a degree in Computer Science from Piedmont Tech. He was a member of the Lego Club of Atlanta.

Surviving are his parents of Ware Shoals, a sister Linda Dominick (Jamie) of Laurens, a nephew Alex Dominick and a niece Amanda Dominick

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Wednesday at Parker-White Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Rogers and Rev. Jimmy Hogsed officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home of his parents and will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, Box 150, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.