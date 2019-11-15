Second arrest made in Clinton murder case

A second arrest has been made in connection with a Nov. 4 murder in Clinton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Travis Lee Tukes, 29, of Anderson and booked him into the Anderson Detention Center. Tukes is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is to be transferred to the Johnson Detention Center.

Tukes and Osvaldo Antonio Flores are both charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Miguel Gutierrez-Mendoza of Clinton. Flores was arrested at the scene on Highway 72, where he and Mendoza lived.

Mendoza died of multiple gunshot wounds after being transported to the Laurens Memorial Hospital.