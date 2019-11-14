Library sets Sunday afternoon for public birthday drop-in

Laurens County Library is celebrating 30 years in its location on West Main Street in Laurens, and the Friends of the Library is hosting a party and the public is invited Sunday, Nov. 17 for a drop-in from 3 to 5 p.m.

The non-profit Friends of the Library is welcoming the public for refreshments, door prizes and displays showing past and present staff and events which have taken place during the library’s many years of service.

Designed by The Piedmont Group, the building at 1017 West Main Street opened in November,1989 under the leadership of William Cooper, and its construction was completed primarily through a collaboration of federal, state and Laurens County. A capital campaign led by Laurens resident King Dixon brought in the additional needed private funds.

Prior to that time, the main Laurens branch of the Laurens County Library was in the building which now houses the 911 Communications Center, South Harper Street.