Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Kimberly Diane Gagnon, age 55, of 123 Tilman Circle passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Clinton and was a daughter of Linda Craine Taylor and the late Loyd Taylor.

Mrs. Gagnon was a former employee of the Clinton Waffle House, she loved to fish and cook for everyone.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Gagnon of Cross Hill; her son, Randy Arrowood of the home and Jeffrey Arrowood of Columbia; a brother, William Earl Taylor of Clinton; three sisters, Brenda Ann Knight of Joanna, Linda Faye Storay of Simpsonville and Betty Ann Pulley of Gray Court; and a granddaughter, Nataleigh Arrowood.

In addition to her father she is predeceased by a sister, Debra Taylor.

Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, November 17th at 3 P.M. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton