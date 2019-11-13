Grab a Bag event set for this weekend

For its Fall Quarterly Community Cleanup event this weekend, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce will be working alongside the Grab A Bag SC anti-litter campaign planned for Saturday by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

“We typically are on a different weekend,” said Amanda Munyan, executive director of the LCCC, “but we moved our cleanup event to coincide with the Grab A Bag challenge presented by Lt. Gov. Evette.”

Chamber assistant Dianne Wyatt has sent emails to the regular volunteer groups to let them know of the date change.

The “Grab A Bag on Nov. 16” program was announced last month and Evette said it’s been developed as a challenge to the people of South Carolina to grab a trash bag and help clean up their own communities. The state’s anti-litter organization Palmetto Pride is running the program state-wide, and local groups like the Chamber are helping to make it happen within communities.

“We are all blessed to live in South Carolina, a place filled with natural beauty and abundant resources,” said Evette. “Just like all of you, I love this state, and I am confident that if we all do a little bit, together we can have a tremendous impact.”

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has, for many years, offered free trash bags, gloves and safety vests to encourage volunteers from throughout the county to clean up a road. The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has, for many years, offered free trash bags, gloves and safety vests to encourage volunteers from throughout the county to clean up a road.

Palmetto Pride is coordinating the event this weekend statewide, and the LCCC is offering assistance here in Laurens County.

“We’re encouraging everyone to do this during our campaign, but we have always explained that you can do your clean up whichever day it’s most convenient,” Munyan said. “We keep supplies here and we welcome calls from individuals or groups who would like to drop by and get supplies, and let us know what area you’ll be working. Or we can offer suggestions.”

PalmettoPride offers grant funds to communities working to get a handle on the litter problem in the state, and the City of Laurens and the LCCC has benefited from those grant funds in the past.

“One thing Lt. Gov. Evette said that resonated with me was that we need to act as citizens of South Carolina and not customers,” said Sarah Lyles, Executive Director of PalmettoPride. “This state belongs to all of us and it will take all of us to keep it a clean and beautiful place to live.”

Anyone who needs information can call the chamber at 864-833-2119. The chamber office is located at 291 Professional Park Rd., Clinton.