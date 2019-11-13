Boy missing from Clinton located after search

A 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening from 93 Human Services Road in Clinton, which is the address of the Department of Social Services, was located hours later.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said Hunter Edge, walked away from the address wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The LCSO announced he had been located around 3 a.m.

Prior to being found, authorities listed him in a national database as a runaway as the LCSO and other agencies sought him.