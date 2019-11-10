Laurens, South Carolina

Christine Edwards Bolt, age 91, of Laurens, and wife of James William Bolt, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Charles Watson and Lillian Garrett Edwards. Mrs. Bolt retired from Laurens County Veteran’s Affairs Office and was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. She was also the first female member of the Laurens City Council.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her brother, Paul Edwards of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Joe Edwards, Charles Edwards, and Thelma E. Barton.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Mark A. Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Veteran’s Affairs, Hall of Heroes,

Laurens, SC 29360.

