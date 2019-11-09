PC football finally breaks losing streak

The wait is over.

The Presbyterian College football team brought an end to what was a 16-game losing streak, dating back to last season, wearing down Gardner-Webb’s defense in the second half as the Blue Hose picked up a 24-14 victory at Bailey Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. The victory is the first since the Blue Hose defeated Lindsey Wilson, 10-0, on Sept. 27, 2018. It also is the first victory against a Big South foe since defeating G-W on Nov. 18, 2017.

Presbyterian held the ball for almost the entire third quarter, allowing the Bulldogs to run five plays in total. And, from the 11:17 mark of the third quarter until the 11:06 mark of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs ran just three offensive plays.

PC quarterback Tyler Huff threw for 145 yards, a touchdown, and worked through two interceptions, one that was erased when PC forced a fumble on the INT return that went through the end zone for a touchback. Huff also ran for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Colby Campbell finished the game with 11 tackles to become PC’s single-season Division-I record-holder. Teammate Jeffrey Smith had a team-high 13 tackles and an interception.

PC will host Charleston Southern next Saturday.

PREPS

Cross country

Clinton advances to state: Clinton will be well represented in the Class 3A cross country meet next weekend as both the boys’ and girls’ teams advanced through the Upper State qualifier.

Clinton’s boys finished in 10th place with 220 points to advance to state. James Anderson was 31st with a time of 18 minutes, 12 seconds, to lead the Red Devils. Nick Perkins was 34th (18:13), Zac Bagwell finished 46th (18:31), Keena Dominick was 54th (18:44) and David Wilkie was 55th (18:46).

The Clinton girls finished 11th with 256 points – the team’s strongest showing of the season. Elizabeth Reid finished in 29th (21:28), Dorothy Trent was 36th (21:57), Quiana Suber was 55th (23:08), Gabi Carles was 65th (23:38), and Danielle Trent was 71st (23:51).

The state championship meet will be at the Carolina Cup in Camden.