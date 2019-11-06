Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Frances Jane Pace Hollingsworth, age 78, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the NHC of Clinton.

She was born in Mountville, SC and was a daughter of Leroy and Ethelda Pace. She worked 18 years for the Clinton High School Cafeteria; and cooked for her Clinton Red Devils during football season.

Ms. Hollingsworth is survived by her three daughters, Becky Tummons (Pete) of Joanna, Jewel Hollingsworth of Clinton, and Lynn Orvin (Eric) of Mountville; her three grandchildren, Rebekah Hollingsworth (Tim Ellison), Erica Orvin, and Zayden Hollingsworth; her great-grandson, Gunner Ellison her three sisters, Caroyln Edwards of Sumter, SC, Margie Kuykendall (Danny) of Laurens, and Dianne Hunt (Daryl) of Walterboro, SC, and Angela Raney (Mark) of Joanna; and her three brothers, Larry Pace of Clinton, David Pace (Barbara) of Whitmire, and Henry Pace of Clinton.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her two brothers Bruce and Eddie Pace and her sister, Joy Brown.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Temple Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the church.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Staff of NHC of Clinton for their love and care they showed to her during her stay there.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Gray Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Jewel Hollingsworth, 3611 Shady Grove Church Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton