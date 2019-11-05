PC women open season with victory

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team opened its season with a strong performance, getting three players to score in double figures in picking up a 70-49 victory over the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night in Orangeburg.

The Blue Hose (1-0) got 17 points from Trinity Johnson, who hit 6 of 9 shots from the field and dished out four assists – tying Kacie Hall for tops on the team. Bria Gibbs had 14 points and Jade Compton scored 11 points to help the cause further for PC, which shot 64 percent from the field (27 for 42) and never trailed.

PC also had a 40-28 edge in points in the paint.

The Blue Hose are back in action Sunday when they visit West Virginia.

LATE MONDAY

Prep tennis

Chapman 5, Clinton 1: Clinton’s hopes for a state championship came up just short of their goal as they lost to the Panthers.

Mary Catherine Dailey was the only player to win a match for Clinton in the overall contest, winning 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-4 over Elizabeth Williams. Jerri Hill (No. 5 singles) also pushed her match to three sets before falling6-0, 4-6, 15-13.

