Laurens, South Carolina

Floyd Tony Broome, age 76, of 212 Sherwood Drive and husband of Juanita Putnam Broome, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late John Floyd and Mary King Broome. Mr. Broome retired from Torrington after 38 years of service, was a member of Central United Methodist Church and also attended First Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, loved music and was a Master Mason at Wallace Lodge #49. Tony was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children: Greg Broome and wife Angie of Enoree and Stefanie Broome Griffin and fiancé Tommy Macemore of Gray Court; grandchildren, Lauren Broome, Meredith Sims and husband Taylor, Johnathan Griffin and Jacob Griffin; and sister-in-law, Martha Putnam of Gray Court.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: a sister, JoAnn Broome and a grandson, Andrew Broome.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Friday, November 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson. A private burial will be held in Warrior Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Capital Campaign Fund, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

A special thank you to the entire staff of NHC for their kindness and loving care of Mr. Broome.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.