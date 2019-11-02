Laurens posts unbeaten region mark; CHS and LA fall

The Laurens Raiders’ football team completed an undefeated Region 1-5A campaign Friday night, getting 201 yards and three touchdowns from Zy Todd as the Raiders rolled past the Easley Green Wave, 63-29, in Easley.

Laurens finished the regular season at 8-1 overall, 7-0 in the region, and are guaranteed a home game in the first round of the SCHSL Class 5A playoffs, which begin next Friday. The opponent has not been named as of yet.

Ryan Campbell had 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns, to go with 127 passing yards and two more touchdowns.

Laurens scored the game’s first three touchdowns and opened up a 35-7 lead past the midway point of the second quarter, before easing home. Campbell scored the game’s first two touchdowns (13, 2 yards) before Cayson Elledge caught a 60-yard pass from Elledge for the third touchdown. Todd added an 11-yard run in the second quarter, a 34-yard run in the third quarter, and a 61-yard rush on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Laurens posted 506 yards of total offense in the game, compared to 409 from Easley.

Woodruff 17, Clinton 7: Shamare Dendy scored a 55-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help the Woodruff Wolverines put away the Clinton Red Devils, sending Clinton the fourth seed out of Region 3-3A.

Dendy finished with 154 yards on 13 carries, including the game-icing touchdown. Woodruff won the game despite having the ball for just 17 minutes, 54 seconds.

Greg Sanders scored Clinton’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run with 4:57 to go in the first half. Kimon Quarles had 91 yards to lead Clinton, while Sanders had 82 yards on the ground.

Clinton quarterback Davis Wilson was held to 15 yards passing and three interceptions.

Clinton will open the Class 3A playoffs Friday night when, as the No. 4 seed out of Region 3-3A, the Red Devils will face the No. 1 team out of Region 4. That game will be played Friday.

LA 64, Newberry Academy 14: The Crusaders rolled up 58 points in the first half of what turned out to be the season finale as LA routed Newberry Academy.

The victory clinched LA a 4-5 overall record but also proved to be the final game of the season. It did, also, end the season for the Crusaders, who did not get a postseason berth in the process.