Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Fredric James “Fred” Heatley, age 78, of 1922 Neely Ferry Road, and husband of Patricia Marie Davis Heatley, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home.

Born in Corning, NY, he was a son of the late Curtis Newton and Sharlee Norma Lockwood Heatley. Fred was a Captain in the USAF during Vietnam and retired as a Systems Analyst after 25 years with IBM. He also dedicated 13 years of service to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Heatley was a Carnival and Circus Historian and was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 53 years are: two daughters, Julie Elizabeth Heatley of Spartanburg, SC, and Leslie Marie Wright of Aberdeen, Scotland; and one brother, Thomas J. Heatley and wife Carol of Hamburg, NY.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by a brother, Allan L. Heatley.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Hickory Tavern Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.