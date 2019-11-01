Laurens, South Carolina

Shannon Glynn Taylor, age 62, of Laurens, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Mankato, Minnesota, she was a daughter of Rex Glynn (Judy) and the late Alice Arlene Anderson Glynn. She was formerly a beautician at Creations Unlimited in Clinton and founded Upscale Resale Thrift Store for the Safe Home. She was a devoted Christian who was always helping others.

Surviving are her children: Ashleigh Taylor (Roger Brown) of Laurens, Brian Taylor of Gray Court, Ian Davidson (Samantha) of Simpsonville; brothers, Luke Glynn, Matt Glynn (Sharon), Kelly Glynn, Rex Glynn (Michelle), all of Arizona; sister, Chrisal Glynn of Oregon; grandchildren, Anaya, Teyana, Jonathan, Hailey, Maddison, and Abel.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a brother, Greg Glynn.

The family will be at the home of her daughter and will host a private memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.