Laurens, South Carolina

Betty Babb Teague, age 83, of 106 Blakley Avenue, and wife of the late Frank Eugene Teague, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Charlton Rex and Pauline Thompson Babb. Betty graduated from Hickory Tavern High School and attended Lander College. She retired from Piedmont Rural Telephone Corporation, Inc. after 34 years of service. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and the Lurleen Steele Bible Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Corrie Grether Red Hat Society.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by seven sisters and three brothers.

Surviving are her nephews and nieces, her adopted family whom she loved dearly, Jeff, Kim, Julie, Anna, and Addison Mitchum.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00PM, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson, Rev. Phil Hall, and Rev. Larry Pitts. A private burial will be held in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Caris Hospice, 446 East Cambridge Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family would like to thank Caris Hospice for the love and care given to Ms. Betty during her declining health.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.