Edna Ruth Townsend

Laurens, South Carolina

Edna “Randy” Green Townsend, age 86, of 2 Gallon Street, and wife of the late David “Forest” Townsend passed away on October 29, 2019, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Newport, TN, she was a daughter of the late Ike and Lura Williamson Green. Retired from Torrington, Mrs. Townsend was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.

Surviving are: her children, Gail Bouknight (Rick) of Laurens, Gwen Bolt of Laurens, Jerry Mitchell of Laurens, and David Townsend (Jodi) of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Tracy Grigsby (David) of Del Rio, TN, Leighann Martinez (Troy) of Duncan, Forest White of Laurens, December Smith (Tim) of PA, A.J. Mitchell of Travelers Rest, Victor Mitchell of Laurens, and Brandie Bolt of Fountain Inn; great grandchildren, Jaycie Langston, Blake Dunaway, Cameron White, Elizabeth Martinez, Jaidyn White, Katlyn Shepard, Addison Martinez, Raleigh Smith, Logan Smith, Roman Mitchell, Riley Mitchell, Anthony Southard, and Camden Traber.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: a son, Jimmy T. Mitchell; a brother, Alvin Green; a sister, Victoria Campbell; and a grandson, Bill White.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., on Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Tommy Bailey. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 101 Richards Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.