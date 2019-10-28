Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Robert T. Smith, Jr. “Thompie”, age 77, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Presbyterian Community in Clinton.

He was born in Laurens, SC and was the son of the late Robert Thompson Smith, Sr. and Irene Owens Smith. He was the owner of Smith Hardware, a Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a dedicated member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder for many years.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Betty Wingo Smith of the home; his two sons, R.T. Smith, III, (Jodie) of Rock Hill and Clark Smith (Jane) of Laurens; his daughter, Susan Edwards (Jamie) of Laurens; his grandchildren, Maddie and Emma Smith of Rock Hill and Robbie and Ricky Hedgepath of Laurens.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 AM at the Warrior Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or Presbyterian Community, 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens