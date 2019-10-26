Laurens, South Carolina

Charles Michael “Mike” Stroud, age 73, of 210 Bryson Drive and husband of Charlene Coates Stroud passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Charles Hubert and Louise Robinson Stroud. He was retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative after more than 30 years and was the former owner of the Hummingbird restaurant for over 15 years. Mike loved to cook and he cooked for everyone! People loved Mike’s food, but they also loved the fellowship and the feeling of family when they went to the Hummingbird. A long-time active member of First Baptist Church in Laurens, he was the “resident” chef there, cooking for youth retreats, senior adult gatherings, and mission trip fundraisers. He often took meals to friends who were no longer able to cook. He would stay up all night cooking 700 quarts of chicken stew to help a girls’ softball team or a youth group fundraiser. An avid Clemson fan, Mike loved to have a good time and loved to laugh.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 52 years are: daughter, Temple Stroud Horger and husband Jeff and a granddaughter, Alli Horger, all of Laurens.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Rev. Tommy Cox. A private burial will be held in the Laurens City Cemetery.

The family will be at their home.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Bobby Smith Sunday School Class, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

