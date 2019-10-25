Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Bobby C. Wooten, age 84, widower of Joyce Phillips Wooten, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

He was born in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Cecil Walker Wooten and Grace James Wooten. He was retired from Torrington Bearing Manufacturing, he was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church, and was a veteran SC National Guard.

Mr. Wooten is survived by his son, Cecil Wooten (Brantlee) of Laurens; his two daughters, Debbie Zetrouer (Everett) of Clinton and Toni Garrett (Caroll) of Clinton; his two step-sons, Brent Phillips and Dennis Phillips; his two step-daughters, Donna Smith and Lisa Riley; his seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; and his four step-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents Mr. Wooten is predeceased by his brother, James Roland Wooten and his step-granddaughter, Kirsten Smith.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 4 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

