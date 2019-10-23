Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Ruth Pitts Case, age 91, widow of Norman F. Case, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the NHC in Laurens.

She was born in Hickory Tavern, SC, and was a daughter of the late Willie P. Pitts and Mary Burgess Henderson Pitts.

Mrs. Case was retired from the Greenwood Mills and was a member of the Joanna First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Norman Keith Case of Joanna; her daughter, Marilyn C. Howell (George) of Clinton; her four grandchildren, Kim Cauble (Jimmy), Allison Turner (Mike), Jeremy Case (Courtney), and Kyle Case; her nine great-grandchildren, James, Austin, Julia, Georgianna, Chris, Chance, Aurjay, Kylah, and Noah; and her great-great granddaughter, Paisleigh.

In addition to her parents she is predecease by her brother, William Maxell Pitts and her sister, Ethel Pitts Taylor.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 AM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at the mausoleum.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton