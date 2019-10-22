LCPW issues ‘Boil Water Advisory’ for S. Harper region of city
Laurens Commission of Public Works has issued a “Boil Water Advisory” after a water main burst Tuesday morning in the South Harper Street Extesion area.
According to General Manager John Young, Laurens CPW crews are repairing the damage, but as a precautionary measure, the CPW advices all residents on the following streets to boil their water vigorously for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking after 11:30 a.m. this morning:
South Harper Street Extension from Winetta to the 127 bypass
Winetta Street
Paul Street
Watson Street
Earlene Street
Foxfire Drive
Sherman Drive
All customers affected will have a notice on their door this morning. Also, ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Customers will be advised when the advisory has been lifted. We apoligize for any inconvenice this may have caused. If you have any questions, please call the CPW at 681-4300.