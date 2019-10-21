Laurens, South Carolina

Comelita King Nelson, age 86, of 314 Indian Mound Road and wife of the late Ralph J. Nelson, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at National Health Care of Laurens.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Clinton and Mary Rogers King. A retired cosmetologist, she was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Surviving are: her children, Jimmie Lee Nelson (Peggy) of Greer and Linda Nelson Robinson (Willie) of Fountain Inn; sisters, Mildred King Cook and Lucille King Smith; grandchildren, Misty Robinson Gosnell, Casey Barrett Robinson (Lee-Ann), Erin Nelson and Robin Nelson; great grandchildren, Travis Elliot Gosnell, Caroline Bailey Robinson, and Emily Ann Robinson; and two nieces, Martha R. Hill and Clara Lawson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Juanita Johnson and brothers, D.C. King and L.C. King.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Hall and Mr. Willie Robinson with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Hwy 221 S, Laurens, SC 29360.

