Laurens, South Carolina

Bobbie Lee Mills Owens, age 87, resident of Carolina Gardens and formerly of Dagnall Circle, widow of John Henry Owens, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Robert “James” and Callie Yarborough Mills. Mrs. Owens was previously employed with Laurens Shirt Factory, Laurens Mill, and 3M. Bobbie was a long-time member of Second Baptist Church and later joined Hillcrest Baptist Church. Through the years, she was a member of the church choir at Hillcrest, was heavily involved as the Acteens leader at both churches, and was active with the youth music ministry at both Hillcrest Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church. Bobbie loved family vacations, especially traveling to beaches and camping.

Surviving are her son, Randy Owens and wife Stephanie of Raleigh; granddaughters, Johnna Owens and Ciara Owens, both or Raleigh; sisters, Trudy Manley and husband Charles of Gray Court and Donnie Earle of Laurens; and brother, Jim Mills and wife Debbie of Laurens.

In addition to her husband and parents, Bobbie was predeceased by five siblings, Wayne Mills, Shirley Bagwell, Margaret Townsend, Nancy Mills, and Edward Mills.

Private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.

The family will be at the home of Beverly and James Hall, 101 Sunshine Lane, and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County at www.hospiceoflaurenscounty.com or by mail at PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

