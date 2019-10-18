Laurens routs J.L. Mann, nears region crown

The Laurens Raiders’ football team is right where it wants to be – at home, one victory away from a Region 1-5A championship.

Laurens is in that position following Friday night’s 42-14 rout of the J.L. Mann Patriots at K.C. Hanna Stadium. The Raiders moved to 6-1 overall, 5-0 in the region – and remains the only undefeated team in the region. If Laurens beats T.L. Hanna next Friday, then the Raiders will win the region title. If the team loses, Hanna and Laurens will be the only teams without two losses in the region, but give Hanna the tie-breaker in the region race.

Quarterback Ryan Campbell had a heck of a day for the Raiders, and not just on the ground. While Campbell rushed for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown, he was also 7-for-10 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown as well. Dee Foster caught four of those balls for 140 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown pass.

Laurens had 545 yards of total offense against the Patriots, who were held to 203 yards of total offense – including two net rushing yards.

Newberry 14, Clinton 13: The Red Devils ended up on the short end of the stick when Newberry converted a 2-point conversion with 30 seconds to go, grabbing hold of the victory.

Ahmorae Wilmore had both touchdowns for Newberry – a 16-yard rush in the first quarter and a 2-yard run with 37 seconds to go in regulation. The second touchdown put Newberry within 13-12, but the Bulldogs took back the lead on a successful 2-point pass.

Wilmore finished with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the offense, while Clinton’s Kimon Quarles finished with 93 yards rushing. CHS quarterback Davis Wilson was 4-for-9 passing for 106 yards, but had two interceptions. He also had one touchdown pass.

Clinton is at 1-2 in the region (3-5 overall), and in a tie with Mid-Carolina for fourth place in the region standings. Clinton has the tie-breaker having beat Mid-Carolina in the regular season. CHS plays at Emerald Friday night.

LA: Laurens Academy moved to 3-4 overall with a 70-44 victory over Jefferson Davis Academy. The victory ended a three-game skid for the Crusaders.

LA takes on Wardlaw next Friday night.