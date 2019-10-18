Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

John “Richard” Copeland, age 73, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at the NHC of Clinton.

He was born in Clinton, SC, and was a son of the late James M. Copeland, Sr. and the late Willie Mae Ferguson Copeland.

Richard retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative with approximately 20 years of service, he was a veteran of the SC Army National Guard and a member of the Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered for his love of horses, tractors and the joy he had for anything to do with farming.

Surviving are his wife, Gloria Lowery Copeland; his children, Lori Holsonback (Tommy), John Snead (Tammy), Mark Snead (Virginia), Denise Westmoreland (Jay), Melanie West (Vaughn); a sister, Sara Francis Longshore (Don); ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by sisters, Mae Alexander and Lena Cox and a brother, Buddy Copeland.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 4:00 P.M. at the Pinelawn Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the chapel.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at NHC of Clinton for their dedicated care to Richard.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton