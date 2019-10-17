Laurens to welcome blues, roots music fest in 2020

The City of Laurens has added a spring music festival to its lineup of activities.

The inaugural Blues & Roots Music Festival was announced for the spring of 2020 at Monday’s Laurens City Council meeting. No date has been set for the music festival as of yet.

“This is going to be a lot of fun, and I can’t wait until Laurens is known nationwide as ‘The home of Piedmont Blues!'” wrote Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn in a social media post.

The festival is the brainchild of Hunter Holmes, who owns and operates the Square Roots Store and Holmes Photography along with his family on Laurens’ Historic Square. Holmes is also a musician and discophile with a passion for Americana music and the Piedmont Blues.

The festival will in part celebrate the City of Laurens’ and Laurens County’s significant role in the genre of music called “Piedmont Blues.”

Noted late bluesman Pink Anderson was a Laurens native. Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame band Pink Floyd is named after Anderson and fellow Palmetto bluesman Floyd Council.

Laurens County is also the birthplace of Rev. Gary Davis, who was born in Laurens in 1896 and first performed at a Gray Court Baptist church when he was 10. Davis was blind, but went on to develop a unique finger-picking style on guitar and also played banjo. Musicians such as Bob Dylan and Keb Mo count Davis among their influences.