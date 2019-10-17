CHS tennis finishes perfect region slate

The Clinton Red Devils girls’ tennis team will enter the state tournament on a high after finishing off its region season with a perfect record following a 6-1 victor over Woodruff at home.

Mary Catherine Dailey (No. 1 singles), Chandler Dailey (No. 2), Gracie Spangler (No. 3), Reese Gowan (No. 4) and Jerri Hill (No. 5) all won their matches in straight sets to secure the victory for Clinton, which moved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in region play.

Clinton was to visit Broome Thursday in the final regular-season match of the year, then get ready for the start of state playoff action next week.

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer

High Point 2, Presbyterian 1, 2OT: Michael Wilson scored PC’s lone goal in the 57th minute of action, but the Panthers got goals in the 73rd and 105th minute to pull out the victory in North Carolina.

Valentin Kliebe had seven saves for PC, which fell to 4-10 overall and 2-2 in the Big South.

PC hosts USC Upstate Saturday night.

Women’s soccer

High Point 3, Presbyterian 1: Caroline Dipzinski scored off an assist from Morgan Hutchison in the 57th minute to give the Blue Hose the early lead, but the Panthers scored the final three goals in less than 18 minutes to lift the Panthers at Martin Stadium.

Alyssa Leaman had seven saves in goal for PC (4-10, 3-4), which visits Hampton Saturday.