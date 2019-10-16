Gray Court, SC

Lula “Florina” Justus Melton, 88, wife of the late John Martin Melton, of Gray Court, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born on November 28, 1930, in Mountain Rest, SC, Mrs. Melton was the daughter of the late Caleb and Inez Wilson Justus. Florina was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker as well as a remarkable seamstress who loved making beautiful blankets and pillowcases for her family. She was a beloved friend to many and enjoyed life with a smile on her face.

Mrs. Melton is survived by her sons: John Eugene Melton (Justine) and Willis Lee Melton (Sallie) both of Gray Court; daughters: Swanalee Inez Leopard of Hickory Tavern; Creola Elizbeth Leopard (Sammy) and Joyce Melton Holliday (Ken) both of Gray Court; brothers: Coleman Justus of Mountain Rest; Claybon Justus of West Union; sisters: Beulah Justus of Long Creek, Eva Keith of Seneca, as well as a half-brother: Dennis Justus; two half-sisters: Kathy Land Marsha Lee; twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband of forty-two years and parents, Mrs. Melton was preceded in death by her step-mother: Lois Reid Justus; daughter: Lowanda “Wanda” Melton Collins; son-in-law: Jimmy Ray Leopard; brothers: Hershel Justus, Rosco Justus, Harry Justus and sisters: Raynell Turner, Leaomia Burrell and Rosebud Justus and three half-sisters: Eloise Justus, Patricia Justus and Judy Justus.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Justus Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Davenport Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted.

The family is at their respective homes.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.davenportfuneralhome.com

Davenport Funeral Home, Inc., Walhalla, SC