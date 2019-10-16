LA volleyball sweeps past Richard Winn

The Laurens Academy volleyball team had the right formula for victory Tuesday night at home, sweeping its way to a victory over Richard Winn. Set scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.

Payton Breen had nine kills, eight digs, three blocks and an ace, to lead the Crusaders, Madison Sherman followed with nine sets, six kills, four digs and two aces, Katelyn Suttles had nine sets, four digs, three kills and two aces, Emily Abercrombie registered nine digs as well, and Reagan Williamson recorded five aces and two kills.

Emily Suttles also had three aces, three kills and two digs.

LA hosts Oakbrook Prep Thursday night in the regular-season finale.

Clinton 3, Broome 1: Clinton went on the road and notched a victory over the Centurions, winning 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23.

Madison Swindler had 10 kills to lead Clinton, while Addison Easter had five digs and an ace, Ady Gibbs followed with four digs and an ace, Gracie Boyd picked up four kills and three blocks, Kaitlyn Baker added three aces and two digs, and McKenzie Crisp had two aces and two kills.

Clinton hosts Woodruff tonight.

PREPS

Girls’ tennis

Clinton 6, Broome 0: The Red Devils rolled to another home victory against Broome, winning all 12 sets contested.

Chandler Dailey (No. 2 singles) and Gracie Spangler (No. 3) each won without dropping a game, while Reese Gowan (No. 4), Jerri Hill (No. 5) and the No. 2 doubles team of Kaitey Threatt and Grace Johnson only lost one game each. Mary Catherine Dailey (No. 1) won her match, 6-2, 6-1.

Clinton (11-2 overall, 9-0 region) was scheduled to host Woodruff Wednesday in the final home match of the season.

J.L. Mann 7, Laurens 0: The Raiders suffered a home loss to the Patriots, and will visit Easley Thursday.

AREA SPORTS

Laurens County Oyster Roast nears: Tickets are available now for the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce College Football Fan Challenge Oyster Roast, scheduled for Nov. 7. The event will be held at the Chamber facility, 291 Professional Park Rd., in Clinton.

The gates open at 5 p.m., and food will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is an all-you-can-eat and drink event. Tickets are $40 per person, and include steamed oysters, low country boil, chicken gumbo, a silent auction and a live auction.

Among those expected to appear at the oyster roast are Scotty the Scotsman and the PC Cheerleaders, Cocky, and WYFF meteorologist Chris Justus.

Tickets are available online (ezevent.com, search “Laurens”) or at the chamber office.

If you want to sponsor the event, contact Marlene Owings at mowings@laurenscounty.org, or call 833-2716.

COLLEGE

Men’s golf

PC at Phoenix Invitational: A.J. Nolin shot a third straight round under par, carding a 1-under 70, in the final round of the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance C.C. in Burlington, North Carolina, finishing in eighth place in the individual standings.

Following Nolin’s team-leading score of 207 was Jimmy McCollum at 209, tying for 14th. McCollum’s score was the lowest three-round score of his collegiate career. Thomas Hollingsworth had four birdies and finished at 2-under 211 (t-24th), with Mason Whatley finishing at 235 (93rd), and Josh Taylor finished at 238 (97th).

PC finished 13th in the team standings with a score of 859 (288, 282, 289), 26 shots back of first-place Gardner-Webb. Morehead State was second by one shot. G-W’s Jake Scruggs took medalist honors at 194 (19-under).

PC ends the fall season Nov. 3-5 at the East Bay Deli Classic on Kiawah Island.