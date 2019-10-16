Princeton, South Carolina

John Hiltry Hughes, Jr., 72, of 3297 Erwin Mill Road and husband of Irene Vaughn Hughes passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late John Hiltry Hughes, Sr. and Jessie Garrett Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a retired electrician and tv repairman and was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Amy Hughes of Atlanta.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Elaine Hughes and a brother, David Hughes.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Andy Boggs.

The family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.