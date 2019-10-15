Dateline – Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Wilton Tommy Rowland, Sr., 79, husband of Janet Elaine Winchester Rowland, of Highway 76 West, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Hickory Tavern, he was a son of the late Clint Cleve and Lake Cox Rowland. He was a Member and Deacon of Princeton Baptist Church, a veteran of the U. S. Army and the South Carolina Army National Guard. He was a member of Princeton Lodge # 129 A.F.M. and a member of the Hickory Tavern Lions Club.

Surviving are his wife of the home, two sons, Wilton Tommy Rowland, III of Honea Path and Lance Roper (Cindy) of Hickory Tavern, three daughters, Lisa Wilson (Thomas) of Pelzer, Tina Bryant of Oconee, and Cody Miller (Greg) of Summerville, two sisters, Ostelle Harvey of Honea Path and Marcia Edge of Gray Court, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a son, Wilton Tommy Rowland, Jr., and a brother, James Clint Rowland, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Princeton Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Boggs and Rev. Jim Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Princeton Baptist Church prior to the service. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials should be made to Princeton Baptist Church, 18832 Highway 76 West, Honea Path, SC 29654. Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.