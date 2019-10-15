Gray Court, South Carolina

Michael Charles Owings, age 63, of 1204 Rabun Church Road, and husband of Mary “Susan” Smith Owings, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of Della “Marie” Sellars Owings of Laurens and the late Charles Hicks Owings. Michael was employed with Sealed Air in Simpsonville and was of the Baptist faith. He loved Nascar and working outdoors.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three daughters, Katie Barnette and husband Michael of Gray Court, Beth Hart and husband Matt of Laurens, and Maggie Rumfelt and husband Matthew of Gray Court; one sister, Marie Owings of Laurens; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Greg Hellams with burial following in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.the kennedymortuary.com.