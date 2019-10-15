Guilty plea nets Piedmont man 20 years

A Piedmont man the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s office termed “a lifelong thief” was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary Friday at the Hillcrest Judicial Complex.

Christpher Michael Massey, 37, will serve at least 85% of the 20-year sentence in state prison. The conviction stemmed from a 2018 theft of a 1998 GMC Jimmy along with several guns and other items taken from a residence on Neely Ferry Road in Laurens County.

Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith handed down the sentence after taking into account Massey’s “lengthy criminal history,” which includes a number of prior burglary convictions.

“Christopher Massey has proven time and time again that he has no respect whatsoever for his neighbors who have worked hard for what they have,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said following the sentencing. “For the duration of his adult life, Massey has been a thief, and I am pleased to know that he will be in prison for a long time to come.”

As investigators sought Massey in Simpsonville, they were notified that Massey was taken into custody following a vehicle crash.

Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with investigators Charles Nations, Andrew Turner and David Staton and Deputy Roderick Crosby of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in securing the conviction and lengthy prison sentence.

Assistant Solicitor Wade Dowtin handled the case for the state with assistance from Victim Advocate Joy Lindsay. Massey was represented by Matthew Kappell of the Greenville County Bar.