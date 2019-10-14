Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

William Abit Alexander, Sr.

April 2, 1928 – October 14, 2019

William Abit Alexander, Sr. was born April 2, 1928 in Athens, GA, and raised at Thornwell Orphanage in Clinton, SC. Abit received a scholarship from and attended Presbyterian College. He was a lifelong and devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, where he was honored to serve in various capacities. He was Founder and President of W.A. Alexander Company.

Abit is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Emma McCrary Alexander. He is also preceded in death by his two sons, Dr. William Abit “Bill” Alexander, Jr. and Timothy Grant “Tim” Alexander. Survivors are his daughter, Janet Alexander Copeland and son-in-law, Dr. George P. Copeland of Clinton, a granddaughter, Dr. Clayton Alexander Copeland and numerous extended family.

It was Abit’s request not to have a service. He asked instead that time be given to helping someone in need. Memorials may also be made to Hospice of Laurens County, Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC. The family is most grateful for the care and compassion offered by Dr. Patsy Sadler and the hospice family.