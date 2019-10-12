Laurens, South Carolina

William Heyward Armstrong, age 77, of 311 Rabon Road and husband of Ruby Davis Armstrong, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Francis Downtown Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late William Albert and Agnes Martin Armstrong. A member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, he was a retired machinist having worked with Byars Machine Shop and American Metric.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, James Armstrong and wife Ellen of Gray Court and Michael Armstrong and wife Stephanie of Laurens; and grandchildren, Elaine Armstrong, Wil Armstrong and Aubrey Armstrong.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Mullinax.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Forest Mixon and Rev. Alex D. Henderson with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home and receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 7:30 to 9:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Renew Fund, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

