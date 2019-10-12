Foster TD helps Raiders take huge step

The Laurens Raiders’ football team is alone in first place in Region 1-5A after a thrilling road victory over the Woodmont Wildcats Friday night.

Dee Foster caught three passes for 77 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Campbell with 15 seconds left in regulation, giving the Raiders a 28-24 victory over the Wildcats in Piedmont. The victory, Laurens’ fourth straight, moves the Raiders to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the region. Laurens is now all alone in first place in the region with a game against J.L. Mann coming up next Friday.

If the Raiders were to win their next two games – both at home – against Mann and T.L. Hanna, Laurens would clinch the region championship.

Duane Martin powered the Laurens’ offense with 18 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, which came in the late stages of the first quarter. Ryan Campbell, who was 4 of 7 passing for 79 yards, also had two rushing touchdowns. His second TD, a 1-yard run with 6:35 to go, gave Laurens a 21-17 lead. Woodmont rallied back with a touchdown a little more than two minutes later, but that eventually set up the winning connection between Campbell and Foster.

Foster’s touchdown was a major redemption play for the senior, who had dropped what looked to be a sure touchdown earlier in the night.

Rashun Kennedy rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Joshua Kamoto had 21 carries for 105 yards to lead Woodmont’s rushing attack.

Clinton 35, Mid-Carolina 21: The Red Devils got a key victory to stay well within the thick of the postseason chase, winning at Prosperity.

Shyquan Kindard rushed for 127 yards on 19 carries, while Kimon Quarles rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns, as Clinton rallied from a 13-0 deficit with 35 unanswered points. Clinton took the lead for keeps on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Davis Wilson to Greg Sander with 1:05 to go in the third quarter.

Wilson was 5 for 11 for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

Clinton (3-4, 1-1 Region 3-3A) hosts Newberry Friday night.

Richard Winn 52, Laurens Academy 20: Thomas Lowry threw for three touchdown passes to help LA’s cause, but Richard Winn built a 30-12 lead at the half and eventually pulled away.

LA fell to 2-4 on the season, and has lost three straight games. The Crusaders take on Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday night.