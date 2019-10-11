Laurens, South Carolina

Ronald Gary Lindberg, 79, of Laurens and widower of Frances Muse Lindberg, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Born on December 7, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, he was the son of the late Henry Louis and Evelyn Frundell Lindberg. Mr. Lindberg proudly served in the Michigan National Guard for six years. He retired from Reliance Electric (now ABB) after twenty-four years as a supervisor.

He is survived by his two sons: Eric and his wife, Kelli and Gary Lindberg all of Laurens; his grandchildren, Evan and Emily Lindberg of Laurens; his brother, Donald and his wife Sherri and their family of Kokomo, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Gardens Chapel with interment to follow in the cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Greenville Memorial Gardens Chapel one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.