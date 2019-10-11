Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Irias Turner Spoone, age 76, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Greenville and was a daughter of the late Albert Turner and Ella Craine Turner.

Mrs. Spoone was a lifetime member of Bellview Baptist Church where she taught the Irias Spoone Sunday School Class. She was a Lottie Moon Spokeslady, Celebrate Recovery Ministry Leader, and led services for the Open Door Ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Milton Spoone of the home; her daughter, Melody Davenport (Randy) of New Bern, NC; her sisters, Sandra Walker and Melvina Howle (Philip); grandchildren, Robyn Mora (Anthony), Rebekah Kellett, and RM Kellett (Kaity); her great-grandchildren, Marissa and Maliki Mora.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Albert H. Turner, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bellview Baptist Church with interment at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360; Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; of the Lottie Moon Missionary Fund, 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens