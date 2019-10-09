Ware Shoals teen killed in single-car wreck

A single-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Indian Mound Road killed a recent graduate of Ware Shoals High School.

Timothy “Austin” Sondles, 17, succumbed to head and chest injuries after being airlifted to Prisma Health in Greenville.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones, Sondles was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer when he ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and then ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle flipped over several times. Sondles was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Jones said.

The crash also knocked out power to around 1,300 Laurens Electric Cooperative customers in the Ekom area. Power was restored by 7:45 p.m., according to a Laurens Electric Facebook post.

Sondles graduated from Ware Shoals High School earlier this year. He was a member of the football team.

“Our district and community mourns the loss of Austin Sondles, Class of 2019,” a post on the District 51 Facebook page read. “He is the grandson of Pam Wagner, who has worked here for many years as a bus driver and teacher’s assistant. Please lift this family up as they deal with this tragic loss!”

Sondles is the second member of the Ware Shoals Class of 2019 to perish in a tragic accident. Trinity Harrison was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a prom night wreck.