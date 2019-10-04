Dateline – Laurens, SC

Kathy Deloise Brown, age 48, of 109 Douglas Street, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Spartanburg Medical Center.

She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Bennie Ray Brown, Sr. and Ernestine Moore Brown.

Ms. Brown is survived by a special friend, Larry Brown; her daughters, Jasmine Brown of Rock Hill and Latoya Brown of Columbia; her sisters, Deborah Moore of Laurens, Latashia Moore of Clinton, and Shakata Moore of Jacksonville, FL; a grandson, Luke Sims “Baby Boy”; numerous nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Bennie Ray Brown, Jr., and a special sister, Mary V. Cook.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2 PM, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

The family would like acknowledge and give a special thanks to Dr. K. Williams, Dr. Chung, Nurse Jessica, Kay, and Alecia for all their love, care, and support.

